AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE vs Ryzen 5 2400G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2400G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2400G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1011
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4778
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400GE +8%
2285
2125
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400GE +2%
8855
8721
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400GE +4%
918
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3120
Ryzen 5 2400G +8%
3354
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 30, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|149 USD
|169 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 11
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 11
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1240 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|704
|TMUs
|-
|44
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|11
|TGP
|-
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
