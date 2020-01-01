Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3400GE or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE vs Ryzen 5 3400G

AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 3400GE
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3400GE
2924
Ryzen 5 3400G +35%
3933

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE and Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 30, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price 149 USD 149 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 11 Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 12 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 5 3400GE?
EnglishРусский