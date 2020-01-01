AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2314
Ryzen 5 3400G +4%
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8709
Ryzen 5 3400G +9%
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
912
Ryzen 5 3400G +8%
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2924
Ryzen 5 3400G +35%
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 30, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|149 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 11
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE or Intel Core i5 10500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE or Intel Core i5 10400T
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE or Intel Core i5 10500T
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Intel Core i5 10400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Intel Core i5 10400H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Intel Core i5 10400F