AMD Ryzen 5 3450U vs Ryzen 3 5400U VS AMD Ryzen 5 3450U AMD Ryzen 3 5400U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5400U and 3450U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers

59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1236 vs 775 points

Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 25 vs 35 Watt

14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U and Ryzen 3 5400U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 1, 2020 January 7, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen+ Cezanne Socket FP5 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 21x 26x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm TDP 12-35 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 1600 MHz Shading Units 512 384 TMUs 32 24 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 8 - TGP 65 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 3450U 1.13 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 5400U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support - No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 12