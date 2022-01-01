AMD Ryzen 5 3450U vs Ryzen 3 5400U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1236 vs 775 points
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 25 vs 35 Watt
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
893
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3195
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1965
Ryzen 3 5400U +47%
2890
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6831
Ryzen 3 5400U +75%
11944
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
780
Ryzen 3 5400U +59%
1237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2470
Ryzen 3 5400U +69%
4174
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2020
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen+
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|8
|-
|TGP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
