We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5400U and 3450U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1236 vs 775 points
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3450U
1965
Ryzen 3 5400U +47%
2890
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3450U
6831
Ryzen 3 5400U +75%
11944
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3450U
2470
Ryzen 3 5400U +69%
4174
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U and Ryzen 3 5400U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2020 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen+ Cezanne
Socket FP5 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 26x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 8 -
TGP 65 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 3450U
1.13 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5400U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5400U or Ryzen 5 3450U?
