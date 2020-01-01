Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 3 2300U: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U against the 2 GHz Ryzen 3 2300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +46%
1497
Ryzen 3 2300U
1027
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +21%
2021
Ryzen 3 2300U
1667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +35%
7204
Ryzen 3 2300U
5320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +26%
2727
Ryzen 3 2300U
2166

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 3 2300U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 January 8, 2018
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen
Socket FP5 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 20x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page AMD Ryzen 3 2300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

