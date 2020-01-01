AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Ryzen 3 3200G +9%
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +3%
1497
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2021
Ryzen 3 3200G +12%
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7204
Ryzen 3 3200G +1%
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
Ryzen 3 3200G +51%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2727
Ryzen 3 3200G +8%
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
