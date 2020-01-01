AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 3 3300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 3 3300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +6%
363
342
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +62%
1497
923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +8%
2021
1876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +23%
7204
5871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
Ryzen 3 3300U +19%
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +17%
2727
2334
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
