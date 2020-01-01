Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 3 3300X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 3 3300X

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300X – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U
1497
Ryzen 3 3300X +56%
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U
2021
Ryzen 3 3300X +35%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U
7204
Ryzen 3 3300X +79%
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U
618
Ryzen 3 3300X +112%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U
2727
Ryzen 3 3300X +104%
5570

Specs

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 April 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket FP5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 38x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Ryzen 5 3500U?
