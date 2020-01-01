AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300X – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Ryzen 3 3300X +36%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1497
Ryzen 3 3300X +56%
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2021
Ryzen 3 3300X +35%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7204
Ryzen 3 3300X +79%
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
Ryzen 3 3300X +112%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2727
Ryzen 3 3300X +104%
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Intel Core i5 9400F and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Intel Core i3 10300 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X