AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Ryzen 3 4300U +20%
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1497
Ryzen 3 4300U +5%
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2021
Ryzen 3 4300U +19%
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7204
Ryzen 3 4300U +10%
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
Ryzen 3 4300U +62%
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2727
Ryzen 3 4300U +16%
3164
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
