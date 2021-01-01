AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1020 vs 736 points
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1500
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
749
Ryzen 3 5300U +37%
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2077
Ryzen 3 5300U +75%
3637
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
