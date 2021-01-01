Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 3 5300U

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 3500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1020 vs 736 points
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U
2077
Ryzen 3 5300U +75%
3637

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket FP5 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 26x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
5 (8.2%)
56 (91.8%)
Total votes: 61

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 1135G7
3. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
4. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
5. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
6. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
7. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
8. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2300U
9. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 5 3500U?
EnglishРусский