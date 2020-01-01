AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 1600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +3%
356
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1459
Ryzen 5 1600 +76%
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1994
Ryzen 5 1600 +3%
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7094
Ryzen 5 1600 +73%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
617
Ryzen 5 1600 +53%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2661
Ryzen 5 1600 +95%
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|219 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
