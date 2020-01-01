AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U against the 2 GHz Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +2%
363
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +14%
1497
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +8%
2021
1879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3500U +7%
7204
6714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
Ryzen 5 2500U +27%
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2727
Ryzen 5 2500U +2%
2789
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
