AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
71
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Ryzen 5 2600 +4%
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1497
Ryzen 5 2600 +84%
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2021
Ryzen 5 2600 +14%
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7204
Ryzen 5 2600 +85%
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
Ryzen 5 2600 +61%
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2727
Ryzen 5 2600 +104%
5550
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
