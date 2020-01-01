AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Ryzen 5 3400G +15%
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1497
Ryzen 5 3400G +32%
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2021
Ryzen 5 3400G +19%
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7204
Ryzen 5 3400G +32%
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
Ryzen 5 3400G +60%
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2727
Ryzen 5 3400G +44%
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
