AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 5 3450U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3450U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 15 vs 35 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
- Newer - released 1-year later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1498
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1992
Ryzen 5 3450U +3%
2052
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7202
Ryzen 5 3450U +2%
7345
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
839
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2759
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
