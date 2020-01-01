AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +24%
365
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +186%
1700
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +10%
2106
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +100%
8202
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
545
Ryzen 3 3200U +35%
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +20%
1853
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 5 3550H
- Intel Core i7 10510U and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U and Ryzen 5 3550H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U