We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and 3550H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 25 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +123%
1686
Ryzen 3 3250U
757
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +10%
2138
Ryzen 3 3250U
1951
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +90%
8160
Ryzen 3 3250U
4284
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +45%
2244
Ryzen 3 3250U
1544

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen+
Socket FP5 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 26x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Ryzen 5 3550H?
