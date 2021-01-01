AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 25 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +17%
363
310
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +123%
1686
757
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +10%
2138
1951
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +90%
8160
4284
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +9%
712
654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +45%
2244
1544
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
