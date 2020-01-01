AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
365
Ryzen 3 4300U +20%
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +9%
1700
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2106
Ryzen 3 4300U +14%
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +3%
8202
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
545
Ryzen 3 4300U +84%
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1853
Ryzen 3 4300U +71%
3164
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
