AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Ryzen 3 5300U

AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 3550H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1013 vs 858 points
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H
2079
Ryzen 3 5300U +17%
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H
7951
Ryzen 3 5300U +28%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H
2951
Ryzen 3 5300U +11%
3288

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket FP5 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 26x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 8 -
TGP 65 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 3550H
1.13 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 5 3550H?
