AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1013 vs 858 points
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
964
Ryzen 3 5300U +15%
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4348
Ryzen 3 5300U +7%
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2079
Ryzen 3 5300U +17%
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7951
Ryzen 3 5300U +28%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
857
Ryzen 3 5300U +18%
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2951
Ryzen 3 5300U +11%
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|8
|-
|TGP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
