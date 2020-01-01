AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H against the 2 GHz Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 825 vs 702 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +3%
364
354
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +28%
1680
1315
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +13%
2126
1889
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +22%
8167
6674
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +19%
839
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +22%
2941
2407
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
