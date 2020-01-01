Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3550H or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Ryzen 5 2600

AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600
AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 3550H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 979 vs 825 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H
1680
Ryzen 5 2600 +64%
2748
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H
2126
Ryzen 5 2600 +7%
2281
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H
8167
Ryzen 5 2600 +62%
13269
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H
2941
Ryzen 5 2600 +94%
5692

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 September 11, 2018
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen+
Socket FP5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 34x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 12 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Ryzen 5 3550H?
