AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
66
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
61
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 979 vs 825 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
364
Ryzen 5 2600 +4%
377
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1680
Ryzen 5 2600 +64%
2748
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2126
Ryzen 5 2600 +7%
2281
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8167
Ryzen 5 2600 +62%
13269
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
839
Ryzen 5 2600 +17%
983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2941
Ryzen 5 2600 +94%
5692
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
