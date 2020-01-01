Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3550H or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Ryzen 5 3400G

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 3550H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H
1700
Ryzen 5 3400G +16%
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H
2106
Ryzen 5 3400G +14%
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H
8202
Ryzen 5 3400G +16%
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H
1853
Ryzen 5 3400G +112%
3933

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 149 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen+
Socket FP5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 37x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 12 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 5 3550H?
