AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Ryzen 5 3400GE
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H (laptop) against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 3400GE (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
365
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2106
Ryzen 5 3400GE +10%
2314
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8202
Ryzen 5 3400GE +6%
8709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
545
Ryzen 5 3400GE +67%
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1853
Ryzen 5 3400GE +58%
2924
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1