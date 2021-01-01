AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Ryzen 5 3450U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3450U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
- Newer - released 1-year later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1686
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +4%
2138
2052
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +11%
8160
7345
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
712
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2244
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
