AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +1%
365
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +14%
1700
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +4%
2106
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3550H +14%
8202
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
545
Ryzen 5 3500U +13%
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1853
Ryzen 5 3500U +47%
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
