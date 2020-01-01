Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 3 1200: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 3 1200

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores against the 3.1 GHz Ryzen 3 1200 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1200 and 3600
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +43%
481
Ryzen 3 1200
336
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +198%
3583
Ryzen 3 1200
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +33%
2616
Ryzen 3 1200
1968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +181%
17906
Ryzen 3 1200
6382
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +42%
1282
Ryzen 3 1200
905
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +155%
7365
Ryzen 3 1200
2887

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 3 1200

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 July 27, 2017
Launch price 199 USD 109 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 31x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Ryzen 5 3600?
