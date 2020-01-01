AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores against the 3.1 GHz Ryzen 3 1200 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
47
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +43%
481
336
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +198%
3583
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +33%
2616
1968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +181%
17906
6382
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +42%
1282
905
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +155%
7365
2887
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|199 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|31x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2