AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 10 months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Ryzen 3 3300X +3%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +53%
3583
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2616
Ryzen 3 3300X +5%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +39%
17906
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1282
Ryzen 3 3300X +2%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +32%
7365
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|199 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
