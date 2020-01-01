Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 3 4300U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 3 4300U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 5
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +129%
3583
Ryzen 3 4300U
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +9%
2616
Ryzen 3 4300U
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +125%
17906
Ryzen 3 4300U
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +28%
1282
Ryzen 3 4300U
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +133%
7365
Ryzen 3 4300U
3164

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 January 6, 2020
Launch price 199 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 27x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

