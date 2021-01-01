AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 3 5300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
72
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
71
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 1233 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +12%
1238
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +240%
8997
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2580
Ryzen 3 5300G +18%
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +26%
17554
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1232
Ryzen 3 5300G +11%
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +38%
6867
4989
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|199 USD
|150 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|40x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1