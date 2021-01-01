Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 3 5300G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 3 5300G

AMD Ryzen 5 3600
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300G and 3600
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1378 vs 1233 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +12%
1238
Ryzen 3 5300G
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +240%
8997
Ryzen 3 5300G
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600
2580
Ryzen 3 5300G +18%
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +26%
17554
Ryzen 3 5300G
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600
1232
Ryzen 3 5300G +11%
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +38%
6867
Ryzen 3 5300G
4989

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 3 5300G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 April 13, 2021
Launch price 199 USD 150 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 40x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1065G7 vs Ryzen 5 3600
2. Core i7 10700K vs Ryzen 5 3600
3. Core i3 10100 vs Ryzen 5 3600
4. Core i5 10600 vs Ryzen 5 3600
5. Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 5 3600
6. Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 3 5300G
7. Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 3 5300G
8. Ryzen 5 4600G vs Ryzen 3 5300G
9. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 3 5300G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 5 3600?
EnglishРусский