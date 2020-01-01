AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +43%
3583
2509
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2616
2627
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +54%
17906
11605
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +7%
1282
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +38%
7365
5327
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|199 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 10100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G