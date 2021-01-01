Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4350GE and 3600
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1266 vs 1132 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +57%
17934
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
11430
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 July 21, 2020
Launch price 199 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE or Ryzen 5 3600?
