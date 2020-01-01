AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 5 1400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1400 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
47
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +46%
481
329
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +131%
3583
1550
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +33%
2616
1964
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +125%
17906
7965
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +53%
1282
839
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +115%
7365
3432
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|199 USD
|169 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
