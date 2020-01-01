AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
53
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +36%
471
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +37%
3517
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +23%
2535
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +45%
17792
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +31%
1241
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +41%
7335
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|199 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
