AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 5 1600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 1600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 1600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +22%
481
393
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +28%
3583
2789
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +19%
2616
2193
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +36%
17906
13145
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +32%
1282
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +41%
7365
5214
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|199 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
