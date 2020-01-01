AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 5 2400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +22%
481
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +86%
3583
1931
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +18%
2616
2213
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +102%
17906
8848
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +31%
1282
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +124%
7365
3289
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|199 USD
|169 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
