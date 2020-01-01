Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 5 2500X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2500X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +10%
2616
Ryzen 5 2500X
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +82%
17906
Ryzen 5 2500X
9854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +27%
1282
Ryzen 5 2500X
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +92%
7365
Ryzen 5 2500X
3828

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 September 11, 2018
Launch price 199 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 2500X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

