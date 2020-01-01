AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3550H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +32%
481
365
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +111%
3583
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +24%
2616
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +118%
17906
8202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +135%
1282
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +297%
7365
1853
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|199 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
