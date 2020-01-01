AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Ryzen 3 1300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 3 1300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +43%
499
350
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +193%
3923
1340
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +28%
2678
2093
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +161%
18392
7036
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +35%
1279
949
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +118%
7029
3218
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|249 USD
|129 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1