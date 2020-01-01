Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Ryzen 3 3100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 3600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +67%
3923
Ryzen 3 3100
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +9%
2678
Ryzen 3 3100
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +54%
18392
Ryzen 3 3100
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +13%
1279
Ryzen 3 3100
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +44%
7029
Ryzen 3 3100
4873

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 April 21, 2020
Launch price 249 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions -
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 5 3600X?
