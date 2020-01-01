AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +1%
499
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +68%
3923
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2678
Ryzen 3 3300X +2%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +43%
18392
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1279
Ryzen 3 3300X +2%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +26%
7029
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|249 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
