AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +8%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +56%
3923
2509
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +2%
2678
2627
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +58%
18392
11605
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +6%
1279
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +32%
7029
5327
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|249 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
