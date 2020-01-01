Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 5 1600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Ryzen 5 1600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
AMD Ryzen 5 1600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1600 and 3600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +50%
3854
Ryzen 5 1600
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +30%
2675
Ryzen 5 1600
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +49%
18308
Ryzen 5 1600
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +31%
1244
Ryzen 5 1600
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +32%
6869
Ryzen 5 1600
5186

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 5 1600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 April 11, 2017
Launch price 249 USD 219 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Ryzen 5 3600X?
EnglishРусский