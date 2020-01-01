AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +41%
489
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +50%
3854
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +30%
2675
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +49%
18308
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +31%
1244
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +32%
6869
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|249 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
