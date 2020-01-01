AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Ryzen 5 1600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 1600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +27%
499
393
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +41%
3923
2789
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +22%
2678
2193
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +40%
18392
13145
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +32%
1279
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +35%
7029
5214
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|249 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
