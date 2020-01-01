AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +32%
499
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +43%
3923
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +16%
2678
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +38%
18392
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +28%
1279
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +27%
7029
5550
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|249 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
