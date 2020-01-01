AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +19%
499
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +99%
3923
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +12%
2678
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +94%
18392
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +30%
1279
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +79%
7029
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|249 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
