AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +37%
499
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +162%
3923
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +33%
2678
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +155%
18392
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +107%
1279
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +158%
7029
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|249 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
