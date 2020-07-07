AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +15%
511
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +72%
4035
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +16%
2849
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +61%
19265
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +16%
1318
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +51%
7359
4873
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|249 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
