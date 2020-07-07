AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 3 3200GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 3 3200GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Has 31 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 35 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +26%
2794
2217
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +152%
18833
7482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +44%
1299
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +172%
7141
2623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|249 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|1MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
