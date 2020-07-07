AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 5 4600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +4%
511
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +18%
4035
3411
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +5%
2849
2713
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +11%
19265
17305
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7359
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|249 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
