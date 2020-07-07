AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
71
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +35%
511
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +47%
4035
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +24%
2849
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +45%
19265
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +32%
1318
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +33%
7359
5550
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|249 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
13 (86.7%)
2 (13.3%)
Total votes: 15
