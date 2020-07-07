Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 3600XT or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 3600XT
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 15 vs 95 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +170%
4035
Ryzen 5 3500U
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +41%
2849
Ryzen 5 3500U
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +167%
19265
Ryzen 5 3500U
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +113%
1318
Ryzen 5 3500U
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600XT +170%
7359
Ryzen 5 3500U
2727

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price 249 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 FP5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 21x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 95 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 5 3600XT?
